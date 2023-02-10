ST. LOUIS — Lamar Johnson’s attorneys confirmed on Friday that a judge will rule on his murder conviction next week.

Judge David Mason is expected to rule on Johnson’s conviction at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Johnson was convicted in 1995 for the killing of Marcus Boyd and has always maintained his innocence, filing multiple appeals since his sentence. The case garnered national attention after the Circuit Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit published a report in 2019 outlining the claims for Johnson’s innocence.

Mason heard the claims in a weeklong hearing Dec. 12-16, made possible through a new law that allows prosecutors to appeal wrongful convictions.

Mason heard arguments from both Johnson’s defense, which included the Circuit Attorney’s Office, attorneys from The Innocence Project, and other and civil rights law firms.

During the hearing, a man confessed to Boyd’s murder, saying Johnson had nothing to do with it. And the star witness in the original trial testified he was desperate, on drugs at the time and police coerced his testimony.

Prosecutors from Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued against Johnson’s release, saying none of the new evidence presented to vacate his life sentence was credible.

The former assistant circuit attorney and former detective also testified, defending their investigation of Johnson's prosecution.