Judge won’t release Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ to St. Louis

Watkins has said that Chansley, 34, has repudiated the QAnon conspiracy.

It was Chansley's third failed bid for freedom. He pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, admitting being among the first 30 rioters to push past police lines and enter the building. Chansley used a bullhorn to “rile up the crowd and demand that lawmakers be brought out,” his plea says, before entering the Senate gallery and and then taking a seat recently occupied by then-Vice President Mike Pence. Chansley told a Capitol police officer that Pence was a "traitor,” and wrote a note saying, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming.” Chansley also refused repeated requests by officers to leave.

On Friday, Watkins called it "a sad day for Jake," noting that his grandfather died Thursday. Watkins has said Chansley's grandfather was his sole male role model, and cited the man's imminent death in his motion seeking release from jail.

In his order, Lamberth rejected Watkins’ concerns that the declining health of Chansley's grandfather could trigger psychological problems.

Watkins said the prison system as well as the court system, prosecutors and defense lawyers are ill-equipped to deal with the mentally ill.