Judge won't release Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ to St. Louis

A federal judge in Washington has rejected a request to have prominent U.S. Capitol rioter Jacob A. Chansley released to the St. Louis area before his sentencing on a federal felony charge.
Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, said Friday that U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth rejected Chansley's bid for temporary freedom in a sealed order Thursday. Watkins on Friday filed a motion indicating he did not object to the unsealing of the document.
Lamberth in his ruling, said that Watkins had not proven that Chansley was not a flight risk.
Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," was shirtless at the election protests and wearing a horned headdress and face paint and appeared in a series of photos and videos that day. He was already a well-known figure at Donald Trump rallies and in the bizarre and discredited QAnon conspiracy theory community.
Lamberth has called Chansley a QAnon "mascot." Prosecutors say by virtue of his association with fellow conspirators, Chansley could raise a large amount of money to travel.
Chansley pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. He admitted being among the first 30 rioters to push past police lines and enter the building. He used a bullhorn to “rile up the crowd and demand that lawmakers be brought out,” his plea says, before entering the Senate gallery and and then taking a seat recently occupied by then-Vice President Mike Pence. Chansley told a Capitol police officer that Pence was a "traitor,” and wrote a note saying, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming.” Chansley also refused repeated requests by officers to leave.
During the plea hearing, Watkins renewed a request to have the 34-year-old released to an undisclosed location in the St. Louis area for treatment. On Friday, Watkins called it "a sad day for Jake," noting that his grandfather died Thursday. Watkins has said Chansley's grandfather was his sole male role model, and cited the man's imminent death in his motion seeking release from jail.
Watkins said the prison system as well as the court system, prosecutors and defense lawyers are ill-equipped to deal with the mentally ill.
At his Nov. 17 sentencing, prosecutors estimate that Chansley will face 41-51 months in prison under sentencing guidelines. Watkins will argue for probation, in part by citing Chansley’s mental health issues. He has also said that Chansley, who is from Arizona, has cooperated extensively with investigators.