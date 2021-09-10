Judge won't release Capitol rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ to St. Louis

A federal judge in Washington has rejected a request to have prominent U.S. Capitol rioter Jacob A. Chansley released to the St. Louis area before his sentencing on a federal felony charge.

Chansley's lawyer, Albert Watkins, said Friday that U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth rejected Chansley's bid for temporary freedom in a sealed order Thursday. Watkins on Friday filed a motion indicating he did not object to the unsealing of the document.

Lamberth in his ruling, said that Watkins had not proven that Chansley was not a flight risk.

Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," was shirtless at the election protests and wearing a horned headdress and face paint and appeared in a series of photos and videos that day. He was already a well-known figure at Donald Trump rallies and in the bizarre and discredited QAnon conspiracy theory community.

Lamberth has called Chansley a QAnon "mascot." Prosecutors say by virtue of his association with fellow conspirators, Chansley could raise a large amount of money to travel.