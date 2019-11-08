ST. LOUIS — The triple murder trial of 30-year-old Eric Lawson is going to have to wait until 2020.
Lawson is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother and setting an apartment fire that killed his 10-month-old son in 2012.
Last week, a circuit court judge, prosecutors and Lawson's lawyer questioned and eliminated some jurors because of scheduling conflicts. Other prospective jurors were opposed to serving at a trial involving the death penalty.
Officials say the trial, which was initially expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving, will start next year.
Lawson was charged in 2012.