Jury acquits St. Louis man in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday found a man not guilty of a 2018 homicide in the 22nd Circuit’s first jury trial since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
After about two hours of deliberation, the jury acquitted Jerome Pimpin Jones, 34, on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Avion Bobo.
Bobo, 20, was fatally shot Nov. 4, 2018, in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive following a dispute in a Phillips 66 gas station parking lot. Police said surveillance video showed Jones and another man, Terran Z. Tippett, 32, carrying assault rifles and that they opened fire from an SUV that Tippett was driving.
A witness testified that he saw Jones fatally shot Bobo. Jones’ public defender argued that the witness misidentified Jones and detectives focused only on Jones as their main suspect. Jones testified that he was there during a fight at the gas station but left before the shooting.
The jury trial this week was the first in St. Louis Circuit Court in a year because of the pandemic. It was held in a first-floor courtroom of the Carnahan Courthouse with jurors spread out in the galley; only lawyers and witnesses were allowed inside, but the trial was aired on a closed-circuit livestream in a courtroom on the fourth floor of the Civil Courts building.
Tippett's trial is set for next month.