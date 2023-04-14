ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday acquitted a 34-year-old man of killing another man in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Darnell L. Rusan was charged in 2020 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting death of Donte Parker, 27.

The four-day trial included witness testimony, a police interrogation and surveillance video showing Rusan walking toward the scene of the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019.

St. Louis prosecutors argued that Rusan and Parker had been in an ongoing argument for months because Parker believed Rusan was trying to steal his girlfriend. But the girlfriend testified Tuesday that she and Rusan were not involved romantically and that there had just been one, brief argument where Parker kicked Rusan out of his house when he found Rusan and the girlfriend smoking marijuana together.

Prosecutors also presented a video of Rusan walking toward the area before the shooting happened and an interrogation with police in which he admitted, after 2 ½ hours of questioning, to shooting Parker.

Rusan's attorney, however, argued the confession was coerced and that the officer falsely fed Rusan details of the shooting in order to get him to admit to it. He also noted there was no physical evidence connecting him to the crime.

"Darnell Rusan should have never been charged in this case," said his lawyer, public defender Lucas Cusack.