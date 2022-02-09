Jury acquits St. Louis man of murder in 2020 Dutchtown homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday acquitted a man of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2020 homicide in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Jurors found Amir Muhamed Abdullah-Raheem, 23, not guilty in the June 17, 2020 fatal shooting of Richard Lovelace, 23, at a home in the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue. Lovelace had lived in the 800 block of Meadow Acres Lane in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Prosecutors said the killing stemmed from an early morning argument between the men and that witnesses reported Abdullah-Raheem pulling a gun and shooting Lovelace.

Abdullah-Raheem denied any role in the shooting. Abdullah-Raheem's lawyer argued in court and in pleadings that the third man, William Bibbs Jr., was the shooter.

Bibbs, 20, denied shooting Lovelace when questioned by police. He was shot to death in December in what police have described as an attempted robbery.

According to court filings and testimony, Lovelace's girlfriend witnessed an argument involving Abdullah-Raheem, Lovelace and Bibbs and testified that Abdullah-Raheem shot Lovelace.

Abdullah-Raheem called 911 after the shooting and stayed at the scene, according to court filings. Bibbs fled and later told two others that he had killed Lovelace.

"We're happy with the verdict and think the jury reached the correct decision," said Abdullah-Raheem's lawyer Jordan Cohen. "I'm happy for Amir to be able to put this behind him and get released."

