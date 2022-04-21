Jury acquits University City man in drug-related stabbing, convicts him of disposing of knife

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday acquitted a University City man of second-degree murder in a 2020 stabbing death while finding him guilty of two other felonies.

Jurors found Lawrence Harris, 21, of the 1100 block of Partridge Avenue, not guilty of second-degree murder, also called felony murder, stemming from the April 11, 2020, stabbing death of Mason Shepard.

Authorities said Shepard, 19, died after being stabbed in his chest at Harris' home during a drug deal.

According to charges and trial testimony, Shepard pulled a gun on Harris during the marijuana sale, which led to a struggle and Harris' sister stabbing Shepard. After being stabbed, another man drove Shepard several blocks away and left him in the 1200 block of Midland Avenue. Police said Shepard was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Harris faced the felony murder charge because Shepard died during the attemped drug deal, a felony crime.

Myiesha Bolden, 19, also of University City, was charged two days after the stabbing with evidence tampering for discarding a knife used to stab Shepard in a sewer drain. Bolden pleaded guilty March 29 to evidence tampering. Bolden's lawyer, Richard Hereford, who also represented Harris, said she was not charged in the death because she was defending her brother in a struggle with Shepard.

The jury found Harris guilty of an attempted marijuana deal and evidence tampering for helping to dispose of the knife. He and Bolden are set to be sentenced in June.

