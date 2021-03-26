Jury begins deliberations against 3 charged with beating undercover St. Louis detective

ST. LOUIS — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the criminal case against one current and two former St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover colleague during a 2017 street protest.
Dustin Boone, Christopher Myers and officer Steven Korte each face a federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. Prosecutors say they assaulted Detective Luther Hall on Sept. 17, 2017, during a night of protests against police violence. Myers faces an additional charge of destruction of evidence, because prosecutors say he smashed Hall’s cellphone to thwart an investigation, and Korte faces a charge of lying to the FBI when prosecutors say he denied participating in Hall's arrest.
Hall was working undercover during the protests to document criminal activity. He told jurors last week that he was held down before a “free-for-all began.” “I could feel nothing but boots, sticks and fists striking my body,” he said.
It's not clear what prompted officers to single out Hall and assault him.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin presented her initial closing argument Thursday, and lawyers for Korte and Myers also gave theirs.
Myers' attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said prosecutors wrongly based their case on police rumors and argued that the process was tainted by an unofficial investigation being conducted by Hall’s friends. Photos that surfaced later showed that Myers was not nearby when Hall was arrested, Rosenblum said, and witnesses lied about Myers' actions. He said innocent texts sent by Myers were taken out of context and misinterpreted.
Defense attorney John Rogers said Korte did not kick Hall, declaring his client “a completely innocent person” who was indicted because of lies by former officer Randy Hays, who pleaded guilty before trial.
Another former officer, Bailey Colletta, admitted lying to the FBI and a grand jury about Hall’s assault.
Friday began with closing arguments from Patrick Kilgore, Boone’s lawyer, who said photos and videos show Boone was not present during the beating. He was only present for a few seconds to restrain Hall while a sergeant secured him with flex cuffs.
Prosecutors have said text messages from both Boone and Myers showed a disdain for protesters and an eagerness to assault them if they could get away with it, but Kilgore said the messages were taken out of context.
“You can't just read that and take the words as true,” Kilgore said, calling the texts “bravado,” “juvenile” and “immature.”
“But it’s cop talk and it’s a coping mechanism,” he said.
"You can't just armchair quarterback this situation from the comfort of a courtroom,” he said.
Costantin finished Friday by responding to the defense arguments and then listing the evidence against each defendant.
Five officers, she said, identified Korte’s voice on a cellphone video made by Hall, and he was captured in a photo from the scene. Hays said Korte kicked Hall in the face, with Costantin saying that kick likely caused a hole in Hall’s lip and an injury to his jaw.
Officer Uzoma Onwumere testified that he saw Myers attack Hall with “punches, knee strikes and kicks,” Costantin said, and Myers admitted to other officers about striking Hall. He is also captured on Hall’s video after Costantin said he hit it with a baton.
Boone also made admissions to other officers about his involvement, Costantin said, and Hays said he held Hall down. Boone texted a lengthy apology to Hall and Myers said he wanted to apologize, too, she said.
Costantin said that unlike other officers working protest duty who were tired and exhausted, text messages reveal Boone and Myers were eager to be there and excited to beat protesters.
Myers was “pumped up about fighting with protesters,” she said, adding “this is fun for him.” Boone wrote that it is a “blast beating people who deserve it” and called protesters “(expletive) animals,” she told jurors.
“It was going to be OK to beat up a protester but he didn’t want to beat up a police officer,” Costantin said of Myers.
Photos: St. Louis reacts to not guilty verdict in Jason Stockley case
Clergy and protesters take to the streets in St. Louis after police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the fatal 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.