Jury begins deliberations against 3 charged with beating undercover St. Louis detective

Prosecutors have said text messages from both Boone and Myers showed a disdain for protesters and an eagerness to assault them if they could get away with it, but Kilgore said the messages were taken out of context.

“You can't just read that and take the words as true,” Kilgore said, calling the texts “bravado,” “juvenile” and “immature.”

“But it’s cop talk and it’s a coping mechanism,” he said.

"You can't just armchair quarterback this situation from the comfort of a courtroom,” he said.

Costantin finished Friday by responding to the defense arguments and then listing the evidence against each defendant.

Five officers, she said, identified Korte’s voice on a cellphone video made by Hall, and he was captured in a photo from the scene. Hays said Korte kicked Hall in the face, with Costantin saying that kick likely caused a hole in Hall’s lip and an injury to his jaw.

