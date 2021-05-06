Jury chooses life without parole over death for St. Louis man convicted of triple murder

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man will spend the rest of his life in prison rather than face a death sentence for the murders of his 10-month-old son, ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2012, a jury recommended Thursday.
The jury’s decision for Eric Lawson, 32, came after three days of testimony from relatives of the three victims who described their grief and their memories of them. Several of Lawson's relatives also testified about his upbringing in poverty, instability and exposure to violence.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble accepted the verdict Thursday afternoon after the jury deliberated for about five hours.
Jurors last Saturday convicted Lawson of murdering his infant son Aiden, his ex-girlfriend Breiana Ray, 22, and her mother Gwendolyn Ray, 50, on May 5, 2012, in an apartment at 2145 South Jefferson Avenue.
After Thursday's sentencing decision, Gwendoyn Ray's brother, Vincent Ray, said he thought prosecutors made "an excellent case" in favor of a death sentence but that most of his family agrees with sentencing Lawson to life without parole.
"The family's happy," said Vincent Ray, 56, a retired St. Louis police officer. "This is an end that we're happy with, that we're finally getting some justice for. So, nine years has been long but we're glad it's at an end."
Lawson's lawyers declined comment Thursday.
It was the first death penalty trial held in St. Louis in a decade. The jury was sequestered throughout the trial. They declined comment Thursday as they were being escorted out of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Lawson shot Breiana Ray in the head while she was doing dishes and then shot Gwendolyn Ray twice in the head when she came downstairs to check on her daughter, prosecutors said. Lawson set a fire in two parts of the apartment and locked the door behind him, so he wouldn’t have to see his son die. Aiden had crawled to his mother after she was shot and was found lying in her arms. Aiden's then 3-year-old sister, Mckenzie Ray, suffered smoke inhalation but survived.
In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors portrayed Lawson as a remorseless killer who who erased three generations of a family in minutes by fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother and setting a fire that killed his infant son. Lawson's lawyers argued that jurors should consider the toxic environment that defined Lawson's life and choose a life sentence without parole instead of death.
The penalty phase of the trial began Monday and has included testimony from relatives of the victims and the defendant as well as paid defense experts who talked about Lawson's background and his likelihood of being violent while incarcerated.
Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug told jurors that Lawson's actions satisfy the aggravating factors required for a death sentence and that Lawson showed no remorse. After killing the women and setting the fire, Krug said, Lawson went home, put his gun away, changed his clothes, cleaned up and starting "sexting" with a woman while police and firefighters cleaned up his mess.
"You can grant him mercy if you see fit," Krug told jurors Thursday. "But let me ask you this: Did he grant mercy to Gwendolyn? Did he grant mercy to Breiana? Did he grant mercy to his 10-month-old son?"
Defense lawyer Cynthia Dryden told jurors there was no legal requirement to impose a death sentence and that jurors should consider Lawson's exposure to domestic violence, drug addiction, his disengaged parents, depression, below-average IQ and developmental deficiencies.
"You must understand that your decision today will mean his death," Dryden said. "Eric’s life in exchange will not fix this. Nothing can. It will only make things harder, longer, more complicated. Let the tragedy of this case end here today with a sentence of life and without the further loss of human life."
The case took nine years to reach this trial. Delays included a one-year suspension of jury trials because of the pandemic, as well as previous litigation over the jury selection process, and personnel changes by the state and defense teams. Officials tried to hold a trial in 2019 but couldn’t get enough jurors because of scheduling conflicts and their opinions on the death penalty.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office tried the case because Robert Steele, a former prosecutor with the Circuit Attorney's Office, previously had counseled Lawson while Steele was a public defender. Assistant Attorneys General Krug and Natalie Warner had handled Lawson's case years ago as prosecutors for the Circuit Attorney's Office and resumed trying the case after being hired as prosecutors for the attorney general's office.
Before trial, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld Noble's rulings denying Lawson's allegations of a racially biased jury selection process and potential dangers posed by holding trial amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The courtroom in which Lawson's trial has been held over the past two weeks has been closed to the public because of COVID-19 precautions. The trial's live video feed, aired in another courtroom, has experienced some technical problems including muffled audio and glitchy video. Noble has muted the audio feed during bench conferences with lawyers and while giving instruction to jurors. During jury selection last month, at least two prospective jurors reported testing positive for COVID-19.
An anti-death penalty rally was held Thursday afternoon outside the Carnahan Courthouse as jurors deliberated.
The last capital case in the city, in 2011, featured jurors who were unable to decide between life in prison or death for Fredrick Barnes, convicted of the 2007 stabbing death of his friend Dwoyne “Pooh” Ammons and the rape and stabbing of Ammons’ girlfriend. A judge then sentenced Barnes to life without parole.
The last person to be sentenced to death in St. Louis was Martin Link in 1995. Link was convicted of the rape and murder of 11-year-old Elissa Self in 1991. He was executed in 2011.
Elyse Max, director of the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said in a text message Thursday that "in 2019, it was clear that the people of St. Louis opposed the death penalty when the AG was not able to seat a death-qualified jury. The jury is the conscious of the community and today they spoke loud and clear that they do not want the death penalty in St. Louis."