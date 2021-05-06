Jury chooses life without parole over death for St. Louis man convicted of triple murder

The last person to be sentenced to death in St. Louis was Martin Link in 1995. Link was convicted of the rape and murder of 11-year-old Elissa Self in 1991. He was executed in 2011.

Elyse Max, director of the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, said in a text message Thursday that "in 2019, it was clear that the people of St. Louis opposed the death penalty when the AG was not able to seat a death-qualified jury. The jury is the conscious of the community and today they spoke loud and clear that they do not want the death penalty in St. Louis."