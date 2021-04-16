Jury convicts Berkeley man of murdering his brother

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Friday found a Berkeley man guilty of murdering his brother in 2015.

Jurors convicted Robert J. Moses, 61, of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 11, 2015, shooting death of his brother, Kenneth Moses, 51, at their home in the 6700 block of Olaf Drive.

It was the second time Moses stood trial on the charges because a hung jury in October 2019 prompted a mistrial.

Kenneth Moses was in the living room playing music when he and his brother started arguing about it, authorities said. Their nephew testified that he saw Robert Moses walk down a hall to retrieve a gun, then heard a struggle followed by two gunshots. The nephew said he ran toward the shots and saw Kenneth Moses fall to the floor.

Moses died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found a loaded revolver containing two spent shell casings underneath a couch pillow.