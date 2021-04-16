 Skip to main content
Jury convicts Berkeley man of murdering his brother
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Friday found a Berkeley man guilty of murdering his brother in 2015.

Jurors convicted Robert J. Moses, 61, of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 11, 2015, shooting death of his brother, Kenneth Moses, 51, at their home in the 6700 block of Olaf Drive.

It was the second time Moses stood trial on the charges because a hung jury in October 2019 prompted a mistrial.

Robert J. Moses, of Berkeley, stood trial on charges of murdering his brother on Aug. 11, 2015.

Kenneth Moses was in the living room playing music when he and his brother started arguing about it, authorities said. Their nephew testified that he saw Robert Moses walk down a hall to retrieve a gun, then heard a struggle followed by two gunshots. The nephew said he ran toward the shots and saw Kenneth Moses fall to the floor.

Moses died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found a loaded revolver containing two spent shell casings underneath a couch pillow.

Assistant Prosecutor Tom Smith told jurors that Robert Moses' clothes had gunshot residue on them and that his DNA was found on the trigger of the revolver. Defense lawyer Derek McAnnar said his client didn't shoot his brother and that prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence for a conviction based on an inadequate police investigation.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 31 before Circuit Judge Joseph L. Walsh III.

The Moses trial and an unrelated domestic violence case held this week were the first two jury trials in St. Louis County Circuit Court since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the region more than a year ago.

