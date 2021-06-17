Jury convicts former St. Louis cop of role in colleague's beating, undecided on other

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Thursday found one former St. Louis police officer guilty for his role in the beating of an undercover colleague in 2017 but was unable to decide on a related charge against another former officer.

Dustin Boone was found guilty of deprivation of rights under color of law — a felony civil rights charge — for aiding and abetting others who beat Detective Luther Hall.

Jurors said they could not decide on a charge of destruction of evidence against Christopher Myers, accused of trying to destroy Hall's cellphone to impede any investigation of an assault.

Prosecutors did not immediately announce whether they would re-try Myers.

The jury said several hours earlier they could not reach a verdict on either man. U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber told them to keep trying.

It was the second trial for both men. A different jury in March was unable to reach a verdict on the charges. Jurors did acquit Myers of the civil rights charge and found officer Stephen Korte not guilty of the same charge as well as a charge of lying to the FBI.