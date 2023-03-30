ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 30-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of murdering his ex-girlfriend during an argument in May 2020.

A jury found Darius L. Ware of St. Louis guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm. He will be sentenced May 26.

Prosecutors say just before 5 a.m. May 24, 2020, Ware shot Lawren Mitchell in the neck and killed her during an argument in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road on the edge of Jennings and Norwood Court.

Investigators said they identified Ware using surveillance footage, an eyewitness account and Mitchell's family.

"This is yet another tragic case that shows how all these guns in our community cost such an enormous waste of human life," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a written statement.