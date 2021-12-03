 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury convicts St. Ann man of molesting child
0 comments

Jury convicts St. Ann man of molesting child

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — A St. Ann man was convicted of multiple charges of sexually abusing a child over several years.

A jury found Adam Craft, 37, of the 11000 block of St. Pius Lane, guilty on Thursday of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child. The jury acquitted him of one count of sodomy.

Charges filed against Craft in 2019 said he molested the child beginning when she was nine between 2016 and 2019.

Adam Craft

Adam Craft was convicted Dec. 2, 2021, of multiple sex charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The jury recommended up to 129 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28 before Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker.

=

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Panera plans return to the stock market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News