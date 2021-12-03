Jury convicts St. Ann man of molesting child

CLAYTON — A St. Ann man was convicted of multiple charges of sexually abusing a child over several years.

A jury found Adam Craft, 37, of the 11000 block of St. Pius Lane, guilty on Thursday of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child. The jury acquitted him of one count of sodomy.

Charges filed against Craft in 2019 said he molested the child beginning when she was nine between 2016 and 2019.

The jury recommended up to 129 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 28 before Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker.

