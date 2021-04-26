Jury convicts St. Charles County woman of running over and killing boyfriend

CLAYTON — A St. Charles County woman was convicted of first-degree manslaughter Monday after prosecutors said she ran over and killed her boyfriend in 2019.
Prosecutors said Kathryn Marsh, 39, ran over Matthew Baker on March 29, 2019, in the parking lot of a Chesterfield shopping plaza.
Witnesses told police Marsh purposely backed over Baker and then ran over him again in a lot behind the restaurant Babbo’s Spaghetteria. Prosecutors previously said she admitted to being intoxicated and driving the pickup that ran over her boyfriend.
Police said Marsh remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Marsh was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing, and her attorney, Megan Beesley, said Marsh was willing to plead guilty to the lesser charge — first-degree manslaughter — two years ago, but it was not an option.
"They just waste county resources having trials," Beesley said.
Marsh and Baker had been together for about four years before Baker's death at 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road. They moved around the country to clean up after tornadoes, flooding and other natural disasters, said Chesterfield police.
"She has punished herself more than a jury could ever punish her for this. She killed her boyfriend, and has accepted responsibility for it," Beesley said. "It was just a matter of intent. Thankfully the jury listened to this and came to the right decision."
Baker's father told the Post-Dispatch that his son grew up in Alaska, and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
He also said his son served left the military as a captain after serving about 10 years, and said later co-founded the company A-Team Restoration.
Court records show Marsh has a 2013 conviction in Illinois for possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Marsh's sentencing is set for June 4. She will face between three and 10 years in prison, according to sentencing guidelines.