Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018

  • 0
Brenna Davis

Brenna Davis, of St. Charles, was charged with second-degree murder following the stabbing death of her husband on Dec. 26, 2018.

ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him.

Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.

Authorities said the Orvilles were at home with their five children when the couple got into an argument. Police said Brenna Davis got a knife and stabbed her husband several times in the chest and face.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 17 before Circuit Judge Michael Fagras.

