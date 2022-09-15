Jury convicts St. Louis County man of 9 counts of rape

CLAYTON — A jury on Thursday convicted a St. Louis County man of nine counts of rape involving multiple girls.

Jurors deliberated for three hours before finding Dominic Salvatore Yocco guilty of nine counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy.

During the four-day trial, prosecutors painted Yocco, 22, as a serial rapist who lured and charmed the girls, none of whom knew each other, using social media, then plied them with alcohol and drugs before forcing himself onto them despite their refusals or while they were blacked out.

In most of the encounters, prosecutors said Yocco sexually assaulted the girls at his grandmother's home in the 1600 block of Celerity Drive, where he also lived. Yocco was 17 and 18 at the time, between 2016 and 2018. The girls were between 14 and 16.

"They told him 'No,'" Assistant Prosecutor John Schlesinger told jurors Thursday. "He wouldn't take 'No' for an answer."

In all, Yocco stood trial on 19 felony charges. He had initially been charged with 32. He was found not guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy.

Yocco's lawyer Thomas Kissell argued there wasn't evidence to support the allegations from Yocco's ex-girlfriends or sexual partners, many of who continued dating or living with Yocco for months after the alleged attacks.

The case, Kissell said, is "actually about regret. In addition to regret, this case is about a lack of evidence. The state wants you to fill in the blanks with your emotions."

Nine women testified against Yocco at trial. Some described how he forced them into sex acts in his car, held them down on his bed as he raped them or how they awoke at his home, having blacked out from consuming too much alcohol or drugs after partying with him and friends.

The prosecution outlined each of the girls' sexual encounters with Yocco in detail to show how authorities believe Yocco honed his skills of manipulation to lure them to his home to rape them.

"He's a manipulator and a narcissist who sees what he wants and takes it," Schlesinger said. "No one is going to stop him."

Kissell sought to undermine the testimony of Yocco's accusers by questioning why they continued relationships with Yocco after the sexual encounters or why they didn't immediately report being raped to the authorities. Kissell also questioned why police and prosecutors did not elicit statements from friends of Yocco or the girls who were present for some of the assaults.

Yocco did not testify. He wept quietly in court Thursday just before the start of closing arguments, and again on his lawyer's shoulder as the jury entered the courtroom.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 1. The jury declared Yocco a "predatory sexual offender," meaning he could serve life in prison with eligibility for parole.