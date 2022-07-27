Jury convicts St. Louis man in 2020 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A jury on Wednesday found a St. Louis man guilty in a 2020 homicide in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Jurors found Dexter L. Wiggley, 45, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 12, 2020, fatal shooting of Bryant Wright.

Wright, 47, was shot four times at about 10 a.m. that day in the 2200 block of Sullivan Avenue.

Authorities said a liquor store's surveillance video showed three men exit a blue GMC Terrain and that two of them immediately opened fire on Wright, who had just stopped his vehicle on Sullivan Avenue. Police recovered shell casings from a 9mm and 40-caliber pistols and matched the 9mm shell casings in a federal ballistics database to Wiggley.

Wiggley did not testify at his trial. In March, Wiggley's codefendant Cortez Easterwood, 44, also of St. Louis, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing. A jury convicted Easterwood in February.

Wiggley was on probation at the time of Wright's death. He was previously convicted of robbery. Easterwood had served 23 years of a 25-year prison sentence for the 1994 murder of 17-year-old Ralph Hayes. Easterwood was 16 when he killed Hayes.

Wiggley will get the mandatatory sentence of life without parole.