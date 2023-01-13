Jury convicts St. Louis man in 4-day 'rampage' of armed carjackings, burglaries

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury convicted a man Friday in a four-day crime spree during which he stole a gun, carjacked three people, zip-tied a woman to hold her hostage and impersonated Ameren and Purina workers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen said the man, 37-year-old Drew Clark, "was on a rampage and had to be stopped."

Clark was convicted of seven charges; Clark's lawyers said investigators got the wrong man.

The crime spree started on May 22, 2021, when investigators say Clark stole a man's Jeep Grand Cherokee containing a 9mm handgun outside Union Station in downtown St. Louis.

Four days later, Clark abandoned the Grand Cherokee in the 3700 block of South First Street, near the riverfront at the Buzzi Unicem facility, prosecutors said. Clark got into a white Dodge Ram belonging to Buzzi, but when he tried to take it, a worker blocked him in with his own truck, prosecutors said. Clark then pulled out a gun and threatened the worker. The man got out of the way.

About 30 minutes later Clark burglarized a home in the 2700 block of South 13th Street, just east of Interstate 55 in the Soulard neighborhood. He took a debit card, a set of keys and running shoes and abandoned the Dodge Ram in a dumpster behind the Ninth Street Deli at Howard's.

He kept walking down 13th Street when he then found a woman outside her house. He held her at gunpoint, demanded money, zip-tied her in her bathroom then stole her keys, a Jeep Cherokee and Ameren clothing, including a safety vest and helmet from her basement, prosecutors said.

"I'm so scared," the woman said in a text message to a loved one, according to court testimony.

At around 1:30 p.m., Clark abandoned the Jeep in the 1100 block of South 7th Street, donned the Ameren gear and headed toward Purina headquarters south of downtown. He got a temporary contractor badge and a water bottle from the front check-in area and wandered through the grounds and buildings, eventually changing into clothing he stole from an employee's locker, prosecutors said.

At around 3 p.m., Clark carjacked a Subaru Impreza from an employee who was on his way to a happy hour. Eleven minutes later, he abandoned the Subaru in the 1600 block of Ninth Street. He left behind a vest and a Purina radio.

St. Louis police spotted Clark, but he ran away through another person's house. Officers eventually caught and arrested him, using tasers to subdue him, according to court documents. He was carrying the gun, as well as a backpack containing an unused zip tie, Purina keys and a business card, gift card envelopes and a charging plug from the Jeep stolen at Union Station.

Clark's attorney argued that his client only had all the stolen items because he had happened upon the stolen Subaru, which was unlocked with the keys left on the floorboards.

He said investigators could not definitively see his client on surveillance video and a witness misidentified him.

Jurors ultimately took about two hours to return verdicts of guilty on three counts of carjacking, three counts of using a gun during a violent crime and a single count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Clark is set to be sentenced at a later date. He is facing 21 years to life in prison.