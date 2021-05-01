Jury convicts St. Louis man of first-degree murder in death of his 10-month-old son and two others

Assistant Attorney General Natalie Warner said Lawson was frustrated with the obligations of being a single parent, and the resulting squabbles with Breiana Ray. He’d texted friends saying he wished he was childless and that he hated his life, she said.

When Breiana Ray texted him telling him he needed to get baby formula, he took a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that he’d bought in January out of a case in his closet, loaded it, and then put on jeans instead of his ubiquitous basketball shorts so he could put it in his waistband, Warner said.

“He knowingly and willingly made the decision to kill each and every one of them,” Warner told jurors.

He stopped at Schnucks for the formula, and then arrived around 8:50 p.m. He then paced around the apartment, acting strangely and walking in circles, until Breiana Ray’s back was turned so she wouldn’t fight back. Lawson shot her in the head as she washed baby bottles at the sink, Warner said.

Lawson shot Gwendolyn Ray twice in the head after she came downstairs to check on her daughter, and then set a fire in two places in the apartment and locked the door behind him, so he wouldn’t have to see his son die.

“No one sets a fire next to a 10-month-old baby without the intent of killing that baby,” Warner said.