Jury convicts St. Louis man of lesser charge in 2021 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury found a man guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in an April 2021 homicide in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

Jurors on Wednesday evening found Carlos Young, 25, of the 3000 block of Lafayette Avenue, guilty in the shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Rogers. Prosecutors had sought a conviction for second-degree murder.

Rogers was killed in a drive-by shooting about 9:45 a.m. April 27, 2021, on Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street.

Young's lawyer Paul Sims said he believes "justice was served." Young had told police he regularly drove a green Pontiac G6 used in the shooting but was at work at the time.

The jury recommended a 10-year prison sentence. Sentencing is set for Nov. 2 before Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler.