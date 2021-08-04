 Skip to main content
Jury convicts St. Louis man of murder at retrial
Jury convicts St. Louis man of murder at retrial

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Wednesday of murdering a man in 2017.

Jurors found Michael McClendon, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquis Townsend.

Townsend was shot to death while working on his car in the 3300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis on June 24, 2017. Police said someone drove up, started an argument and opened fire.

A witness later identified the shooter as McClendon.

McClendon claimed self-defense at this week's trial as well as in 2019 when another jury was unable to return unanimous verdicts. He said on the stand that Townsend had a gun when he shot him several times. He also said he tossed his gun in the Mississippi River after the shooting.

Relatives and friends of the victim wept in an overflow courtroom upon hearing the verdict. One of them said Townsend and McClendon had been friends and that the shooting was over an argument about a car.

McClendon is set to be sentenced in September to life in prison without parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.

McClendon's lawyer Paul Sims said McClendon plans to appeal the conviction.

Michael Edward McClendon Jr., hung jury

A jury on Aug. 4, 2021, found Michael Edward McClendon, of St. Louis, guilty of murdering Marquis Townsend, 23, on June 24, 2017. 
