Jury convicts St. Louis man of murder in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering a Jennings man in 2018.
Jurors found Eugene Phillip Hampton, 57, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 26, 2018, shooting of Rodrick Pitts. Pitts, 44, was fatally shot in the 800 block of Elias Avenue in the city's Baden neighborhood.
After the shooting, police surrounded a nearby home after someone told them Pitts' shooter had gone inside. Hampton was later taken into custody.
The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Missouri, when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty, is life in prison without parole. Hampton's sentencing is set for Aug. 5 before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.
Hampton's lawyer could not be reached.