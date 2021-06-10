 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury convicts St. Louis man of murder in 2018 homicide
0 comments

Jury convicts St. Louis man of murder in 2018 homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering a Jennings man in 2018.

Jurors found Eugene Phillip Hampton, 57, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 26, 2018, shooting of Rodrick Pitts. Pitts, 44, was fatally shot in the 800 block of Elias Avenue in the city's Baden neighborhood.

After the shooting, police surrounded a nearby home after someone told them Pitts' shooter had gone inside. Hampton was later taken into custody.

The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Missouri, when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty, is life in prison without parole. Hampton's sentencing is set for Aug. 5 before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.

Eugene Phillip Hampton

Eugene Phillip Hampton, of St. Louis, was charged with murder in the shooting of Rodrick Pitts, 44, in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Hampton's lawyer could not be reached.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: How should St. Louis spend $500 million from American Rescue Plan?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports