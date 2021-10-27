Jury convicts University City man of murder in 2019 killing

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury Wednesday rejected a University City man's claim that he was defending himself and family from a would-be intruder in July 2019 when he fatally shot a man outside a St. Louis County apartment.

After about three hours of deliberation, a jury found Thomas Clement, 33, guilty of murdering 31-year-old Larry "Peanut" Neal Jr.

Neal, 31, had gotten drunk at a pool party and came home with a friend to their Paddock Village Apartment about 12:30 a.m. on July 7, 2019. Neal stumbled over a barbecue grill on a landing outside Clement's second-floor apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. Clement came out of the apartment and fired at least 10 shots at Neal, gravely wounding him. Neal was hit at least eight times and died of his wounds. He was not armed.

Assistant Prosecutor John Schlesinger told jurors that when Clement came out, Neal made it clear he was not trying to break in.

"He did not have his fists clenched," Schlesinger said at trial. "He did not swing. He knocked over a barbecue pit because he was drunk. And he was shot 10 times because of that."