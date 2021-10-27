Jury convicts University City man of murder in 2019 killing

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury Wednesday rejected a University City man's claim that he was defending himself and family from a would-be intruder in July 2019 when he fatally shot a man outside a St. Louis County apartment.
After about three hours of deliberation, a jury found Thomas Clement, 33, guilty of murdering 31-year-old Larry "Peanut" Neal Jr.
Neal, 31, had gotten drunk at a pool party and came home with a friend to their Paddock Village Apartment about 12:30 a.m. on July 7, 2019. Neal stumbled over a barbecue grill on a landing outside Clement's second-floor apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. Clement came out of the apartment and fired at least 10 shots at Neal, gravely wounding him. Neal was hit at least eight times and died of his wounds. He was not armed.
Assistant Prosecutor John Schlesinger told jurors that when Clement came out, Neal made it clear he was not trying to break in.
"He did not have his fists clenched," Schlesinger said at trial. "He did not swing. He knocked over a barbecue pit because he was drunk. And he was shot 10 times because of that."
Clement's lawyer, Robert Taaffe, told jurors Clement, who was staying with a cousin that night, heard a loud boom and went outside to investigate and thought Neal and his friend were trying to break in. He said Clement fired as Neal charged down a stairwell toward him.
Clement stayed at the scene as friends and first responders administered CPR. He also cooperated with police and provided investigators the gun he fired.
"He was acting in lawful defense of not only himself but of his children and of the residence that night," Taaffe said.
Jurors didn't believe it, finding him guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
"Justice was not served," Taaffe told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 3 before Circuit Judge John Borbonus.