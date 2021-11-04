 Skip to main content
Jury deadlocks in 2017 drug killing in St. Louis County
Devin Rhone

Devin Rhone was charged in a November 2017 fatal shooting in north St. Louis County that took the life of Michael Guest II.

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury could not reach unanimous verdicts Thursday in the murder trial of Ratio Warren.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus declared a mistrial for Warren, 38, of the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, who stood trial on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in the 2017 killing of Michael Guest II, 35.

Ratio Warren

Ratio Warren was charged in a November 2017 shooting  in north St. Louis County that killed Michael Guest II.

Police previously said the killing stemmed from a drug-related robbery Nov. 5, 2017, in the 9700 block of Vickie Place, near Ferguson. Police said Warren went into Guest's home while Devin Rhone stayed at the front door, and that Warren killed Guest and robbed him of a bag of marijuana.

Rhone pleaded guilty of the robbery and agreed to testify against Warren. A case is pending against him.

+2 
Devin Rhone (left) and Ratio Warren

Devin Rhone (left), of Hazelwood, and Ratio Warren, of the Glasgow Village area, were charged in a November 2017 fatal shooting in north St. Louis County that took the life of Michael Guest II.
