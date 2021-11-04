Jury deadlocks in 2017 drug killing in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury could not reach unanimous verdicts Thursday in the murder trial of Ratio Warren.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus declared a mistrial for Warren, 38, of the Glasgow Village area of St. Louis County, who stood trial on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in the 2017 killing of Michael Guest II, 35.

Police previously said the killing stemmed from a drug-related robbery Nov. 5, 2017, in the 9700 block of Vickie Place, near Ferguson. Police said Warren went into Guest's home while Devin Rhone stayed at the front door, and that Warren killed Guest and robbed him of a bag of marijuana.

Rhone pleaded guilty of the robbery and agreed to testify against Warren. A case is pending against him.

