CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury was unable to reach a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Berkeley man accused of murdering his brother.
Robert J. Moses, 59, was accused of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 11, 2015, shooting death of his brother Kenneth Moses, 51, in their home in the 6700 block of Olaf Drive.
Kenneth Moses was in the living room playing music when he and his brother started arguing, charges say. Their nephew saw Robert Moses come out of a room with a gun and heard him say, "I'll kill you," before two shots were fired.
Kenneth Moses died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found a loaded revolver containing two spent shell casings underneath a couch pillow.
The judge declared a mistrial. Prosecutors said they would retry the case.