Jury deliberation in trial of ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman goes into third day

ST. LOUIS — Jurors in the murder-for-hire trial of former reality TV star James “Tim” Norman did not reach a verdict Thursday after nearly 14 hours of deliberation.

The jury began discussing the case just before noon Wednesday. Deliberations continued Thursday from about 9:30 a.m. through 5:45 p.m.

So far, the jury has submitted eight questions to the court requesting copies of texts, phone records and cooperation agreements with prosecutors.

Norman, 43, is accused of orchestrating the 2016 murder of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, and then attempting to cash out up to $450,000 in a fraudulent life insurance policy he took out on Montgomery before he was killed.

He faces two federal murder-for-hire counts and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Norman and his nephew starred in “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about the popular soul food business Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother — founded in the St. Louis area.

Prosecutors argued the day of the shooting Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to track his nephew’s location. They accuse Norman of then using a friend to pay $5,000 to the shooter, Travell Anthony Hill, after he killed Montgomery.

Norman denied that he had any role in the killing when he took the stand to testify on his own behalf this week.

Two recent notes from the jury Thursday centered on the testimony of Darryl Howard, who testified that Norman instructed him to pick up $5,000 in cash and deliver it to the shooter, Hill, in the days after the killing.

Jurors asked for all exhibits related to Howard's testimony.

Deliberations will continue Friday morning.