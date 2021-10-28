Jury finds Bellefontaine Neighbors man guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend, shooting her father

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury found a Bellefontaine Neighbors man guilty of attacking his former girlfriend by firing shots into her van last year and wounded her father in a separate shooting.
Griffin, 32, was convicted Thursday of 10 felonies, including first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, gun charges and armed criminal action.
Police said last year that Griffin argued with his ex-girlfriend, 27, on Feb. 29, 2020, at a home in the 11000 block of Riaza Square, then fired shots into her van as she tried to flee. Nearly three weeks later in the 9000 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, police said Griffin pulled up next to his ex-girlfriend's vehicle and fired multiple shots from a 9mm pistol at her vehicle. The woman's father, her passenger, was struck several times.
Griffin will be sentenced Dec. 29 by Circuit Judge Jason Dodson.
His criminal history includes charges from a September 2011 scuffle with police in the Delmar Loop. At the time of that incident, police also said he was a suspect arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in St. Louis but was never charged in that killing.
In a statement, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said it's "reassuring to know that this dangerous man will be unarmed and off the streets for many years to come."
Griffin's lawyer could not be reached.