BELLEVILLE — A jury here on Wednesday found a Belleville man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in the John DeShields Homes in East St. Louis.
Lester D. Jones, 33, was found guilty by a jury in St. Clair County Circuit Court in the death of Mario A. King, 30, of East St. Louis, who was shot in the head Jan. 21, 2017, in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue.
Jones faces a minimum of 45 years in prison under the conviction, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James A. Gomric.
Jones will remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail until his sentencing hearing Sept. 5.