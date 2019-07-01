CLAYTON – A St. Louis County jury has found a Ferguson man not guilty in a 2015 homicide in Hazelwood.
Carlos A. Johnson, 36, of the 200 block of Royce Drive, was acquitted Friday evening of charges of second-degree murder (also called felony murder), armed criminal action and illegal gun possession after a weeklong trial.
He was accused in the fatal shooting of Calvin Sharp, 24, of St. Charles, on Nov. 14, 2015, in the 8500 block of Steve Avenue in Hazelwood.
The case was previously dropped and refiled last year after a key state's witness refused to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Johnson's lawyer said there was evidence that several people at the scene had guns and that someone else was the shooter.
Johnson's criminal history includes convictions of attempted robbery, drug and gun possession.