Jury finds Jerseyville man guilty in 2010 killing of Alton woman
JERSEYVILLE — A jury on Monday found a Jerseyville man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an Alton woman who had previously been reported as missing, authorities said. 

Roger Carroll, 54, was found guilty by a Jerseyville County jury of killing Bonnie L. Woodward, 47, in June 2010. 

The case went cold for years until Carroll's son in 2018 told a grand jury that he saw his father drag Woodward's body across a yard after hearing gunshots. The son testified that his father forced him to burn her body and bury the ashes. 

Authorities said Woodward was a two-time cancer survivor, mother of four and nursing home caretaker. 

Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.

Bonnie Woodward, 47, reported her stepdaughter missing before herself going missing. Woodward was last seen by co-workers on the parking lot of Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, where she had worked for many years. East Alton Police Chief Dwynn Isringhausen said police have no evidence to link the girl's disappearance to that of Bonnie Woodward. Alton, and East Alton police continue to investigate. Police had considered the girl a runaway but fear possible foul play in Bonnie Woodward's disappearance.
