Jury finds Jerseyville man guilty in 2010 killing of Alton woman

JERSEYVILLE — A jury on Monday found a Jerseyville man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an Alton woman who had previously been reported as missing, authorities said.

Roger Carroll, 54, was found guilty by a Jerseyville County jury of killing Bonnie L. Woodward, 47, in June 2010.

The case went cold for years until Carroll's son in 2018 told a grand jury that he saw his father drag Woodward's body across a yard after hearing gunshots. The son testified that his father forced him to burn her body and bury the ashes.

Authorities said Woodward was a two-time cancer survivor, mother of four and nursing home caretaker.