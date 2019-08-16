ST. LOUIS • A jury Thursday found a St. Louis man guilty of sexually abusing a woman after she fell asleep in her vehicle in a downtown lot in 2016.
After a four-day trial, the jury found Kerry Penn, 35, of the 7700 block of Minnesota Avenue, guilty of sodomy. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on a charge of kidnapping.
Charges filed against Penn last year said that on Sept. 30, 2016, a woman fell asleep in her vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. The woman awoke outside her vehicle in a "secluded lot" nearby, and she told police that after a man stood over her with his penis exposed, he forced her to perform oral sex.
Penn then ordered the woman to drop him off nearby, which she did, charges say. Penn's palm print was found on her vehicle; she identified Penn as her attacker in a photo and live lineup.
Penn's criminal history includes an eight-year prison sentence for convictions of robbery and kidnapping in St. Louis County in 2002.
Sentencing for Penn is set for Sept. 16 before Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn.