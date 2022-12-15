Jury finds Riverview man guilty of lesser charge in 2020 fatal shooting

Deion A. Whalen, 25, claimed self-defense in a three-day trial over the death of 34-year-old Victoria McBee, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Charges said McBee was shot at point-blank range with an assault rifle on Sept. 26, 2020, after a dispute over a car crash involving one of McBee's relatives. Whalen approached the scene in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue and made threats, police said. McBee was armed with a handgun, according to the release.