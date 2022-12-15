Jury finds Riverview man guilty of lesser charge in 2020 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury found a Riverview man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of a woman after a dispute over a minor car crash.
Deion A. Whalen, 25, claimed self-defense in a three-day trial over the death of 34-year-old Victoria McBee, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit.
Charges said McBee was shot at point-blank range with an assault rifle on Sept. 26, 2020, after a dispute over a car crash involving one of McBee's relatives. Whalen approached the scene in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue and made threats, police said. McBee was armed with a handgun, according to the release.
Prosecutors sought convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jurors convicted him of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Circuit Judge Rex Burlison set Whalen's sentencing for Jan. 18.