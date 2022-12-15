 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury finds Riverview man guilty of lesser charge in 2020 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury found a Riverview man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of a woman after a dispute over a minor car crash. 

Deion A. Whalen, 25, claimed self-defense in a three-day trial over the death of 34-year-old Victoria McBee, according to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit. 

Charges said McBee was shot at point-blank range with an assault rifle on Sept. 26, 2020, after a dispute over a car crash involving one of McBee's relatives. Whalen approached the scene  in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue and made threats, police said. McBee was armed with a handgun, according to the release. 

Prosecutors sought convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jurors convicted him of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. 

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison set Whalen's sentencing for Jan. 18. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

