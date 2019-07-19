ST. LOUIS • A jury Thursday evening found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering another man in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in 2017.
Dexter D. Burks, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 2, 2017, killing of Damien Bynum.
Bynum, 39, was found on the sidewalk just before 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue, police have said. Witnesses told detectives they saw Burks with a gun arguing with Bynum moments before the shooting.
Burks and Bynum lived in the same block of James Cool Papa Bell, according to court records.
Burks claimed self-defense.
Since prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, Burks' mandatory sentence is life in prison without parole.