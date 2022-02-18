Jury finds St. Louis man guilty of 2019 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A jury found a St. Louis man guilty in the shooting death of a roommate on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.

Jurors on Thursday evening found Robert D. Smith, 51, guilty of armed criminal action and second-degree murder, also called felony murder, which means someone died during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors sought a conviction of first-degree murder. When Smith fatally shot Todd Toston Sr., 61, at a home in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue, Smith was barred from possessing a gun for felony DWI convictions nearly two decades ago.

Smith claimed he was defending himself against a knife attack when he shot Toston in the chest, fatally injuring him.

Before trial, Smith's lawyers claimed "prosecutorial vindictiveness," alleging that the state, 11 days before trial, filed a "substitute information" that included a felony murder charge against Smith.

By doing so, Smith's lawyers claimed, the state effectively foreclosed on Smith's self-defense claim and hamstrung the jury into convicting him of that count.

An assistant circuit attorney argued against Smith's motion before jurors were sworn in. Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler denied the motion.

One of Smith's lawyers, Josh Lohn, said that after Thursday's guilty verdict, some jurors returned to the courtroom to tell Fowler they would have acquitted Smith but for the law that required a conviction of felony murder.

"I've never had a jury that has convicted a client of murder beg the judge give him the minimum," Lohn said.

