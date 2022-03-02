Jury finds St. Louis man guilty of murdering mother of his child

ST. LOUIS — A jury Wednesday found a St. Louis man guilty of murdering the mother of his child during a fight at a clothing store in 2020.

Jurors found Nolin N. Holder, 25, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 killing of Malasia Pruitt, 21, at the Gen X clothing store at 1315 Aubert Street.

Prosecutors had sought convictions of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jurors were shown store surveillance video of Holder exiting the front door and shooting Pruitt in the chest at point-blank range as he ran out. Police said he fired a Draco assault pistol concealed inside his backpack that he wore over his chest.

Holder fled; police later found him hiding under a porch. Police also found a backpack police said matched the one used to obscure the gun.

Holder testified that he shot Pruitt but said the gun accidentally discharged as he fled the store. He also claimed self-defense in an attempt to get away from Pruitt by running past her.

His lawyer, Phil Eisenhauer, criticized the police for not collecting surveillance video inside the store to show what preceded the shooting.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta told jurors in closing arguments Wednesday that Holder killing Pruitt was no accident after she confronted him in the store about sleeping with other women.

Holder was on probation at the time of the killing.

Sentencing for Holder is set for May 2 before Circuit Judge Michael Noble. Second-degree murder carries a term of 10 years to a life term calculated at 30 years.

