Jury finds Waterloo man not guilty in 2019 shooting

MONROE COUNTY — A jury on Friday found a Waterloo man not guilty of murder in the shooting death of another man three years ago.

Kyle Roider, 33, stood trial this week on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the January 2019 shooting of Steven P. Becker, 35, of the Fults area of Monroe County.

Fults was found dead in Roider's basement with gunshot wounds to his head and his right leg two days after the shooting.

Roider’s attorney, T.J. Matthes, argued that his client acted in self-defense after Becker attacked Roider with a knife.

The jury deliberated for three hours before returning its verdict.

“There were a lot of rumors going around about what happened,” Matthes said. “Kyle wanted all along to get a chance to tell his story. He told his story at the trial — he told the truth, the entire truth.”

