Jury gives death sentence to St. Charles man convicted in quadruple homicide

ST. CHARLES — Richard Darren Emery, convicted of murdering his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in 2018, was sentenced to death Tuesday.

After roughly two hours of deliberation, the jury decided unanimously that Emery should die after his conviction on four counts of first-degree murder.

Family members of Emery's girlfriend Kate Kasten, 39, Kasten's mother Jane Moeckel, 61, and children Zoe, 8, and Jonathan, 10, shook hands, smiled and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict.

Emery hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried while family and friends also shed tears.

"You don't take any pleasure out of being here," said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar outside the courthouse after the verdict. "On the flip side, we are satisfied. We feel that justice has been served."

Emery was convicted Friday after a trial in which a bevy of witnesses, including Emery himself, took the stand on behalf of the state and his defense.

Emery's attorneys argued he had a mental illness that caused him to go into a "dream-like state" on the night of Dec. 28, 2018 when he shot Kasten, then headed into a bedroom where he shot Moeckel, Zoe and Jonathan.

But prosecutors prevailed with an argument that Emery knew exactly what he was doing that night — systematically wiping out three generations of a family in less than a minute.

A punishment phase began Saturday with police officers, former officers, and Kasten's family members testifying about the destruction Emery left in his wake that night in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive. After killing the family, Emery also shot at two officers who tried to pull him over, then tried to carjack another woman, stabbing her seven times.

Emery's friends and family testified Saturday and Monday, talking about Emery's life and how they were shocked to learn he'd killed the family he'd always wanted.

On Tuesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final argument for why Emery should live or die.

Defense attorneys asked the jury to have mercy on a man who had never given anyone a reason to suspect he could brutally murder four people. They asked the jury to picture his family, including his son, Tyler Emery, sitting in a room and watching their loved one die of a lethal injection.

"There has been so much pain, so much grief and so much loss and we are asking you now to choose mercy," said Emery's attorney Stephanie Zipfel. "We are asking you to choose life."

But prosecutors said there should be no mercy for a man whom they described as a master manipulator who used his family and loved ones to save his own life.

Prosecutor Phil Groenweghe said Emery killed Moeckel, Zoe and Jonathan to eliminate witnesses, then shot at police and carjacked a woman, stabbing her seven times, all in the name of self-preservation.

"All he cares about is his life — that's where his treasure is found," Groenweghe said. "Send him the message that in St. Charles County, we will not tolerate this in any way."

Judge Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, prosecutors said. If he confirms the death sentence, an execution date will be set.

Still, most death penalty cases are subject to multiple appeals. In May, a man who killed two people in Jefferson County in 1996 was executed after his sentence was overturned on appeal three times.

Lohmar said while "you never know" what will happen on appeal, he was confident in the investigation by the St. Charles Police Department and the arguments of his trial team.

"They investigated things just about as well as they can be," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.