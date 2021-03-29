Jury returns mixed verdict in trial of current and former officers

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Monday delivered a mixed verdict for one current and two former St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover officer in 2017, but returned no guilty verdicts ending a trial lasting more than two weeks.

Jurors acquitted Officer Steven Korte and former officer Christopher Myers on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of detective Luther Hall, but were unable to reach a decision on that charge against former officer Dustin Boone. Jurors were also unable to reach a verdict for a charge of destruction of property against Myers, accused of destroying Hall's cellphone.

Korte was also acquitted of a charge of lying to the FBI.

Korte's lawyer, John Rogers, said outside the courthouse that he was "ecstatic," that Korte could now "return to the St. Louis Police Department if he so chooses."

Scott Rosenblum, lawyer for Myers, criticized prosecutors from the civil rights division in Washington, as he did during the trial, for the way they handled the case and for basing their case on "rumors" from within the department.

But the decision left some observers stunned and angry.