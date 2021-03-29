Jury returns mixed verdict in trial of current and former officers

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Monday delivered a mixed verdict for one current and two former St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover officer in 2017, but returned no guilty verdicts ending a trial lasting more than two weeks.
Jurors acquitted Officer Steven Korte and former officer Christopher Myers on a charge of deprivation of civil rights under color of law for the beating of detective Luther Hall, but were unable to reach a decision on that charge against former officer Dustin Boone. Jurors were also unable to reach a verdict for a charge of destruction of property against Myers, accused of destroying Hall's cellphone.
Korte was also acquitted of a charge of lying to the FBI.
Korte's lawyer, John Rogers, said outside the courthouse that he was "ecstatic," that Korte could now "return to the St. Louis Police Department if he so chooses."
Scott Rosenblum, lawyer for Myers, criticized prosecutors from the civil rights division in Washington, as he did during the trial, for the way they handled the case and for basing their case on "rumors" from within the department.
But the decision left some observers stunned and angry.
Heather Taylor, former head of the Ethical Society of Police, watched the trial and said afterward, "Not guilty. By an all-white jury. It makes no sense."
Hall is Black. Boone, Korte, Myers and two other officers who have already pleaded guilty are white.
Taylor said Black officers would have been convicted.
"How it was laid out by the U.S. Attorney's Office was perfect. But you cannot get past Black and white."
Prosecutors said Boone, Myers, Korte and a fourth officer, Randy Hays, assaulted Hall on Sept. 17, 2017, at the intersection of 14th and Olive streets downtown during a night of protests against police violence. They said Myers smashed Hall’s cellphone to thwart any resulting investigation and Korte lied to investigators about his presence there and his activities.
Hays and former officer Bailey Colletta have pleaded guilty. They admitted lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the incident. Hays admitted striking Hall with his baton and claimed that he saw Korte kick Hall in the face.
Hays is scheduled to be sentenced Friday and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. Colletta could face up to 30 months when sentenced April 8 under the terms of her plea agreement.
The civil rights charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The charge of making false statements carries a five-year maximum, and the destruction charge carries a 20-year maximum sentence, although under federal sentencing guidelines the defendants would be unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.
Hall settled a civil suit against the city and some police staff earlier this year for $5 million. Jurors did not hear about the civil suit during the trial. He told jurors last week that he had a hole in his lip, and pain in his head, jaw, back and neck after the attack. He lost 20 pounds because he couldn’t eat solid food for weeks, and a ruptured gall bladder later led to chronic pancreatitis. He also had spinal surgery, with two damaged discs in his neck replaced by titanium and cadaver bone.