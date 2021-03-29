Jury returns mixed verdict in trial of current and former St. Louis officers accused of beating undercover colleague

Greg Smith, lawyer for Hays, declined to comment after the verdict, as did Hall lawyer Lynette Petruska.

Javad Khazaeli, one of the attorneys who filed 13 lawsuits representing about 120 people arrested in a police “kettle” later the night of Hall's beating, watched almost all of the trial.

He said law enforcement “put all of their eggs in one basket.”

“The defense seemed to have succeeded in arguing that the prosecution could not prove it was their people who beat officer Hall," Khazaeli said." I don’t know how the jury could have disregarded the text messages admitting that they did it.

“Regardless of the verdict, this trial was a success for our clients because many officers said the quiet stuff out loud — that they had planned to beat protesters and it was a mistake to beat an undercover police officer."

Hays is scheduled to be sentenced Friday and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison. Colletta could face up to 30 months when sentenced April 8 under the terms of her plea agreement.