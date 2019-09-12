CLAYTON — A jury has returned split verdicts for a man accused of murdering a St. Louis man and shooting at two others in St. John in 2017.
Kameron T. Dunn, 21, of the 10100 block of Winkler Drive, stood trial on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
A St. Louis County jury found Dunn not guilty late Thursday of murder and an accompanying armed criminal action count but convicted him of two lesser counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Dunn fatally shot Brent Brown, 22, of St. Louis, on Aug. 9, 2017, in the 3500 block of Brown Road. Brown, of the 1600 block of Hodiamont Avenue, was shot three times and died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Dunn testified Wednesday that he opened fire in self-defense because he thought he was "being hunted" by Brown and two friends, Lamandris Bobo and Christopher Wright. He said he thought Wright had a gun and shot Brown several times as Brown approached him to fight. Bobo was wounded; Wright was not hit.
"I was scared," Dunn said Wednesday on the stand. "They cornered me. It was life or death."
The jury recommended three years in prison on each of the armed criminal action counts, and 45 days in the St. Louis County Jail on each of the assault counts.
Sentencing for Dunn is set for Oct. 4 before Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott.