Jury selection begins in death penalty trial in St. Louis
Jury selection begins in death penalty trial in St. Louis

Statue outside St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis

Pictured on Sept. 8, 2020, is one two statues in front of the Mel Carnahan courthouse, which houses the St. Louis Circuit Court in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Jury selection began Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing three people

Potential jurors will be questioned this and next week for the trial of Eric Lawson, 32, accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Breiana Ray, 22, and her mother, Gwendolyn Ray, 50, and setting an apartment fire that killed his 10-month-old son Aiden in 2012.

eric_lawson

Eric Lawson, 23, is charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and his 10-month-old son.

Jurors will be sequestered for the duration of the trial, which is expected to conclude in early May.

It's the second time Lawson's case has come to trial. In 2019, prosecutors and defense lawyers spent two weeks trying to sit a jury for Lawson’s case but were unable to find enough from a pool of hundreds either because of scheduling conflicts or because of their views on the death penalty.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office is trying Lawson's case because of a local conflict of interest.

