Jury: St. Louis police did not use excessive force against woman at Stockley protest

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury found St. Louis police officers did not use excessive force against a woman who was caught on video falling in front of a line of police officers at a protest in 2017.

Laura Jones, now 68, was one of more than a dozen people to file suit over police conduct during protests that followed the acquittal of former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley. Stockley was accused of murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. City officers faced allegations they used illegal arrest techniques in the protests and pepper sprayed and beat people without cause.

In trial this week, Jones' attorneys argued that three St. Louis police officers grabbed her and pushed her down while she stood in front of a police line near Clark Avenue and Tucker Boulevard, her hands formed into peace signs. She testified the incident caused her to experience flashbacks and prompted her to move from Webster Groves to Michigan.

But attorneys from the city and officers argued they didn't do anything wrong. They said the officers were responding to an "anti-police protest turned violent" where people were throwing remnants of a concrete sewer lid, rocks and water bottles. Jones, they said, got in the way and didn't move despite multiple commands.

"They never wanted or intended to make any contact with plaintiff," said Abby Duncan, who works in the city counselors office.

During the four-day trial, eight jurors heard from police officers, police commanders, Jones and an expert who testified that police could have moved out of the way and allowed Jones to pass through the line without hurting her.

Attorneys presented video that showed Jones standing in front of a line of officers as they advanced, shields in hand, toward her. Other videos showed her falling after she collided with them, then huddling in the fetal position as they stepped over her.

Attorneys for the city planned to question Jones' motives and referenced messages she sent to friends and family after the event in which she minimized the event.

In the end, jurors took just 90 minutes to return a verdict in favor of three officers on claims of excessive use of force and battery.

Jones' attorney declined comment.