Jury struggles with case of two former St. Louis cops accused of beating colleague

Myers was captured in Hall's cell phone video standing over him shortly before Myers used a collapsible baton to try and destroy Hall's phone, she said. She said Myers also took the battery out of Hall's camera, mistaking it for a memory card.

Hall did not identify himself to colleagues, he told jurors, because he did not want others to overhear, thus making it impossible for him to keep going undercover among protesters.

Boone's lawyer, Patrick Kilgore, said the texts about violence were taken out of context, but offered no excuse for the racist texts. He said Boone was not near the attack on Hall, and only later helped other officers in what he thought was a lawful arrest.

Although a portion of the arrest was caught in photos and on video, Myers’ lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said Costantin was speculating about what happened the rest of the time. He said Hays damaged the phone when Myers was elsewhere, and he said a flawed investigation forced Hays and other officers to lie about what happened to comport with prosecutors’ version of events.

Hall settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million earlier this year. He was left permanently injured by the attack, with damage to discs in his neck as well as other injuries.

