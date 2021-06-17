Jury struggles with case of two former St. Louis cops accused of beating colleague

ST. LOUIS — Jurors in the re-trial of two former St. Louis police officers accused of a role in the violent assault of an undercover colleague told a judge Thursday that they were unable to reach a verdict.
U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber told them to keep trying.
Sometimes known in legal circles as the "hammer instruction," Webber told them to "deliberate with a view to reaching agreement if you can do so without violence to your individual judgment."
Dustin Boone is facing a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law — a civil rights charge — for allegedly aiding and abetting others who beat Det. Luther Hall on Sept. 17, 2017.
Christopher Myers is facing a charge of destruction of evidence for the damage to Hall’s phone. Prosecutors claimed he tried to destroy the phone to hamper any subsequent investigation of Hall's beating.
It is the second trial for both men. A different jury in March was unable to reach a verdict on the charges. Jurors did acquit Myers of the civil rights charge and found Officer Stephen Korte not guilty of the same charge as well as a charge of lying to the FBI.
On Sept. 17, 2017, Hall was working undercover during nights of protests against police violence that followed the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge.
He encountered officers including Boone, Myers, Korte, Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta downtown, on the corner of 14th and Olive streets after a peaceful protest formally ended and a smaller crowd ranged through downtown streets, with some breaking windows or doing other damage.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin told jurors in her closing statements Tuesday that Hall was committing no crime, and there was no probable cause to arrest him. Boone targeted Hall because Hall was Black and because he mistook him for a protester, she said. Boone had a history of sending texts that were racist and celebrated the use of violence against both protesters and arrestees, she said, citing examples of those texts.
Hall is Black. Boone, Colletta, Hays, Korte and Myers are white.
Myers was captured in Hall's cell phone video standing over him shortly before Myers used a collapsible baton to try and destroy Hall's phone, she said. She said Myers also took the battery out of Hall's camera, mistaking it for a memory card.
Hall did not identify himself to colleagues, he told jurors, because he did not want others to overhear, thus making it impossible for him to keep going undercover among protesters.
Boone's lawyer, Patrick Kilgore, said the texts about violence were taken out of context, but offered no excuse for the racist texts. He said Boone was not near the attack on Hall, and only later helped other officers in what he thought was a lawful arrest.
Although a portion of the arrest was caught in photos and on video, Myers’ lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said Costantin was speculating about what happened the rest of the time. He said Hays damaged the phone when Myers was elsewhere, and he said a flawed investigation forced Hays and other officers to lie about what happened to comport with prosecutors’ version of events.
Hall settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million earlier this year. He was left permanently injured by the attack, with damage to discs in his neck as well as other injuries.