Jury to decide life or death for St. Louis man convicted of triple murder

Lawson shot Breiana Ray in the head while she was doing dishes and then shot Gwendolyn Ray twice in the head when she came downstairs to check on her daughter, prosecutors said. Lawson set a fire in two parts of the apartment and locked the door behind him, so he wouldn’t have to see his son die. Aiden's then 3-year-old sister Mackenzie suffered smoke inhalation but survived.

Prosecutors said Lawson was frustrated with being a single parent, leading to arguments with Breiana Ray. They said he told friends he hated his life and wished he was childless.

Lawson was convicted Saturday of three counts of first-degree murder. The penalty phase of the trial began Monday and has included testimony from relatives of the victims and the defendant as well as paid defense experts who talked about Lawson's background and his likelihood of being violent while incarcerated.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug told jurors that Lawson's actions satisfy the aggravating factors required for a death sentence and that Lawson showed no remorse. After killing the women and setting the fire, Krug said, Lawson went home, put his gun away, changed his clothes, cleaned up and starting "sexting" with a woman while police and firefighters cleaned up his mess.