Jury to decide life or death for St. Louis man convicted of triple murder

ST. LOUIS — The fate of a St. Louis man convicted last week of murdering his 10-month-old son, ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2012 is now in a jury's hands.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave closing arguments Thursday about whether Eric Lawson should be sentenced to death or serve life in prison without parole. The jury received the case shortly after 11 a.m. to begin deliberating on its recommendation. Lawson was convicted Saturday of murdering his infant son Aiden, his ex-girlfriend Breiana Ray, 22, and her mother Gwendolyn Ray, 50.
This is the first death penalty trial to be held in St. Louis in a decade. The jury has been sequestered throughout the trial.
In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors portrayed Lawson as a remorseless killer who who erased three generations of a family in minutes by fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother and setting a fire that killed his infant son.
Lawson's lawyer argued that jurors should consider Lawson's troubled upbringing in poverty and exposure to violence, and choose a life sentence without parole.
The crime occurred May 5, 2012, in an apartment at 2145 South Jefferson Avenue.
Lawson shot Breiana Ray in the head while she was doing dishes and then shot Gwendolyn Ray twice in the head when she came downstairs to check on her daughter, prosecutors said. Lawson set a fire in two parts of the apartment and locked the door behind him, so he wouldn’t have to see his son die. Aiden's then 3-year-old sister Mackenzie suffered smoke inhalation but survived.
Prosecutors said Lawson was frustrated with being a single parent, leading to arguments with Breiana Ray. They said he told friends he hated his life and wished he was childless.
Lawson was convicted Saturday of three counts of first-degree murder. The penalty phase of the trial began Monday and has included testimony from relatives of the victims and the defendant as well as paid defense experts who talked about Lawson's background and his likelihood of being violent while incarcerated.
Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug told jurors that Lawson's actions satisfy the aggravating factors required for a death sentence and that Lawson showed no remorse. After killing the women and setting the fire, Krug said, Lawson went home, put his gun away, changed his clothes, cleaned up and starting "sexting" with a woman while police and firefighters cleaned up his mess.
"You can grant him mercy if you see fit," Krug told jurors Thursday. "But let me ask you this: Did he grant mercy to Gwendolyn? Did he grant mercy to Breiana? Did he grant mercy to his 10-month-old son?"
Defense lawyer Cynthia Dryden said there is no legal requirement to give Lawson the death penalty. She asked the jury to consider Lawson's toxic childhood, including his family's abusive relationships, drug addiction, disengaged parents, depression, below-average IQ and developmental deficiencies.
"You must understand that your decision today will mean his death," Dryden said. "Eric’s life in exchange will not fix this. Nothing can. It will only make things harder, longer, more complicated. Let the tragedy of this case end here today with a sentence of life and without the further loss of human life."
The case has taken nine years to reach this trial. Delays included a one-year suspension of jury trials because of the pandemic, as well as previous litigation over the jury selection process, and personnel changes by the state and defense teams. Officials tried to hold a trial in 2019 but couldn’t get enough jurors because of scheduling conflicts and their opinions on the death penalty.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office tried the case because Robert Steele, former prosecutor with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office, previously had counseled Lawson while Steele was a public defender. Assistant Attorneys General Krug and Natalie Warner had handled Lawson's case years ago as prosecutors for the Circuit Attorney's Office and resumed trying the case after being hired as prosecutors for the attorney general's office.
Before trial, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld rulings by Circuit Judge Michael Noble denying Lawson's allegations of a racially biased jury selection process and potential dangers posed by holding trial amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The courtroom in which Lawson's trial has been held over the past two weeks has been closed to the public because of COVID-19 precautions. The trial's live video feed, aired in another courtroom, has experienced some technical problems including muffled audio and glitchy video. Noble has muted the audio feed during bench conferences with lawyers and while giving instruction to jurors. During jury selection last month, at least two prospective jurors reported testing positive for COVID-19.
An anti-death penalty rally was planned for noon Thursday outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.