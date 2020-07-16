Jury trials suspended through August in Illinois' Third Judicial Circuit

EDWARDSVILLE — Jury trials in Illinois' Third Judicial Circuit are suspended through August, according to an administrative order issued Thursday by the court.

The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond counties.

The order cited the recent "record number of COVID positive case(s) reported by the Madison County Health Department" and an ongoing state of emergency in Illinois, first declared in March by Gov. JB Pritzker.

Jury trials are set to resume in St. Louis on July 20 after initial delays related to a staffer at the Civil Courts building downtown testing positive for COVID-19.

Jury trials in St. Charles County resumed earlier this week. In St. Louis County, jury trials have been postponed through July, and the county has not announced a date for when they will resume.