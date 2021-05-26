 Skip to main content
'Juvenile' boy shot in Vandeventer neighborhood
'Juvenile' boy shot in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A "juvenile" boy is conscious and breathing after being shot Wednesday night in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood, police said. 

Police could not confirm the boy's age. He suffered a graze wound to the back just after 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

