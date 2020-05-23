Juvenile fatally shot man assaulting woman in St. Louis County home, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man killed Friday in a north St. Louis County apartment complex was shot by a juvenile who intervened when the man began assaulting a romantic partner, police said Saturday.

St. Louis County Police identified the man shot as Jarvis Childress, 36, who lived in the apartment building in the 11100 block of Riaza Square.

Police responding to a shooting call shortly after 11 a.m. found Childress in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a hospital. A boy was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

"Further investigation has revealed that it appears Childress was assaulting another individual when the juvenile suspect intervened, shooting Childress," St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said in a written statement released Saturday. "The case will continue to be reviewed for any possible charges."

Panus said the woman Childress was assaulting was in a romantic relationship with him, but the boy's connection to either adult was unclear.

Police ask anyone with information to call county police at 636-529-8210, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

