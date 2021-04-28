 Skip to main content
Juvenile in custody after carjacking, police chase that led to crash
FERGUSON — One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a juvenile crashed a stolen vehicle while fleeing from police. 

The person injured in the crash was not involved in the chase, police say. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The juvenile was taken into custody after the crash. 

The incident began around noon Wednesday when a person reported they were robbed of their gray Volkswagen at gunpoint on Cady Drive in Calverton Park.

Ferguson police say one of its officers saw the stolen vehicle near the 1300 block of Lang Drive and attempted to pull it over. 

A passenger in the stolen Volkswagon jumped out of the car and ran, and the juvenile drove away. Police chased the vehicle, and it crashed into another vehicle about two miles away near West Florissant Avenue and Pershall Road. 

Police did not say Wednesday if the juvenile was injured or had been charged. 

