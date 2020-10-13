 Skip to main content
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights
UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with more details from the Missouri Highway Patrol.  

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A juvenile was killed when he was struck by a car while attempting to walk across Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

About 6:30 a.m. the juvenile, whose name or age have not yet been released, was attempting to walk across the southbound lanes of I-270 near Page Avenue when he was struck by the car, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley. 

The driver stayed at the scene until authorities arrived. 

All southbound lanes of the highway between Olive Boulevard and Page Avenue and the exit from eastbound Highway 364 onto 270 were closed after the accident. All lanes reopened by about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

